Redbridge Brass April 4 • Redbridge Brass are looking for first class players : Eb BASS and CORNET. . We will be competing in contests such as the Grand Shield and the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall. . The band rehearses twice a week in Harold Wood, East London. .

Glossop Old Band April 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND are a 1st Section Band under the direction of David W Ashworth. We are in the process of recruiting a Principal Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist to complete our line up for the future.

Shipston Town Band April 4 • If you play Bb Bass or 2nd Baritone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards