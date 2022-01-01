1 to 2 of 2
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 6-Apr-2022
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band require a Front Row and a Back Row (Position Negotiable) cornet player in preparation for the National Finals in September. We are a progressive and hard working band and require 2 keen/strong players to complete the section.
Contact:
If you want to help us continue to succeed, then contact us in confidence. You won't be disappointed and you'll be welcomed.
Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257 —
Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 13-Mar-2022
Required:
In preparation for the National Finals in September, The Dobcross Silver Band requires the services of a tuned percussionist. Preferably an all-rounder who can demonstrate a competence in all areas. All ages considered.
Contact:
If you fit the bill, contact any of the below in confidence to discuss further.
Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774