Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 6-Apr-2022

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band require a Front Row and a Back Row (Position Negotiable) cornet player in preparation for the National Finals in September. We are a progressive and hard working band and require 2 keen/strong players to complete the section.



Contact:

If you want to help us continue to succeed, then contact us in confidence. You won't be disappointed and you'll be welcomed.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2022

Required:

In preparation for the National Finals in September, The Dobcross Silver Band requires the services of a tuned percussionist. Preferably an all-rounder who can demonstrate a competence in all areas. All ages considered.



Contact:

If you fit the bill, contact any of the below in confidence to discuss further.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774

