Carlton Brass

Posted: 6-Apr-2022

Required:
Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for CORNET (front or back row) and a 2nd TROMBONE. We have the makings of a truly exceptional first section band and are looking for quality players in these positions.

Contact:
We rehearse Monday & Thursday evenings in our own bandroom in Netherfield, have a sensible calendar of jobs and just really enjoying playing as a group.

Anyone interested should contact Steve Parker (07805 084084) or email

  Map to bandroom   Carlton Brass
