Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Carlton Brass

Posted: 6-Apr-2022

Required:

Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for CORNET (front or back row) and a 2nd TROMBONE. We have the makings of a truly exceptional first section band and are looking for quality players in these positions.



Contact:

We rehearse Monday & Thursday evenings in our own bandroom in Netherfield, have a sensible calendar of jobs and just really enjoying playing as a group.

Anyone interested should contact Steve Parker (07805 084084) or email