Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 13-Apr-2022

Required:

Building on recent contest success Barnsley Brass has vacancies for Solo Trombone, second / third cornet players, 2nd horn and Eb bass players. We rehearse Mon and Thu 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.



Contact:

Applications in confidence to , or to Martin Bland (band manager) 07472611990.

If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.