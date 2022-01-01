Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 16-Apr-2022

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 currently have vacancies for Cornet (pos negotiable), Trombone and Bb Bass. Great range of events during the summer and at Cheltenham for Nationals in Sept having recently won 3rd section Yorkshire Finals. Reh Thurs eve 7.30 pm /Sat 10am



Contact:

If you are interested in one of the above contesting seats or would like more details please contact 07876 800929 or .

*Note all other players are welcome to join us in non contesting capacity — come and have a blow!*