Glossop Old Band

Posted: 17-Apr-2022

Required:
GLOSSOP OLD BAND are a 1st Section Band in the Midlands Area, we are in the process of recruiting a Principal Cornet, Solo Trombone 2nd Trombone and Kit Percussionist to complete our line up for the future.

Contact:
Please apply direct to our Musical Director, David W Ashworth, by email at or by telephone on 07785 257129. All correspondence and/or phone calls will be be treated with total confidentiality.

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 4-Apr-2022

Required:
GLOSSOP OLD BAND are a 1st Section Band under the direction of David W Ashworth. We are in the process of recruiting a Principal Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist to complete our line up for the future.

Contact:
Please apply direct to our Musical Director, David W Ashworth, by email at or by telephone on 07785 257129. All correspondence and/or phone calls will be be treated with total confidentiality.

