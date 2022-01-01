1 to 2 of 2
Glossop Old Band
Posted: 17-Apr-2022
Required:
GLOSSOP OLD BAND are a 1st Section Band in the Midlands Area, we are in the process of recruiting a Principal Cornet, Solo Trombone 2nd Trombone and Kit Percussionist to complete our line up for the future.
Contact:
Please apply direct to our Musical Director, David W Ashworth, by email at or by telephone on 07785 257129. All correspondence and/or phone calls will be be treated with total confidentiality.
