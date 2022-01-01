1 to 2 of 2
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 20-Apr-2022
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band invite applications from BBb bass players, to complete our team as we look to the National Finals and beyond.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to M.D. Paul Filby: or 07470241527
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 29-Mar-2022
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band invite applications from BBb bass players, to complete our team as we look to the National Finals and beyond.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to M.D. Paul Filby: or 07470241527