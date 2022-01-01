Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 20-Apr-2022

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band invite applications from BBb bass players, to complete our team as we look to the National Finals and beyond.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to M.D. Paul Filby: or 07470241527

