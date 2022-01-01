1 to 2 of 2
Carlton Brass
Posted: 28-Apr-2022
Required:
Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for CORNET (front or back row) and a 2nd TROMBONE. We have the makings of a truly exceptional first section band under new MD Geoff Wood and are looking for quality players in these positions.
Contact:
We rehearse Monday & Thursday evenings in our own bandroom in Netherfield, have a sensible calendar of jobs and just really enjoying playing as a group.
Anyone interested should contact Steve Parker (07805 084084) or emailMap to bandroom Carlton Brass
Carlton Brass
Posted: 6-Apr-2022
Required:
Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for CORNET (front or back row) and a 2nd TROMBONE. We have the makings of a truly exceptional first section band and are looking for quality players in these positions.
Contact:
We rehearse Monday & Thursday evenings in our own bandroom in Netherfield, have a sensible calendar of jobs and just really enjoying playing as a group.
Anyone interested should contact Steve Parker (07805 084084) or emailMap to bandroom Carlton Brass