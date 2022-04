Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Ocean Brass

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:

Ocean Brass are looking for players to bolster our cornet section ahead of our summer program of events, the upcoming National Finals, and our promotion to the 2nd section. Based in Southampton, we rehearse once a week at Banister Park Bowls Club.



Contact:

For more information contact us at or via our facebook page or website.