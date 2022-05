Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

Posted: 3-May-2022

Required:

We have vacancies for 2 cornet players, one front, one back row and on Bb Bass. Rehearsals are 8-10pm Tuesdays and Thursdays in Bedford.



Contact:

If you are interested in joining us please contact Vikki on 07885 859538 for an informal chat. We'd also be interested to hear from anyone interested in covering these gaps over the Summer.