Bollington Brass Band May 7 • We are looking for a front row cornet player and percussion kit player to complete our line up.. First section band rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm in Bollington. Sensible mix of concerts and contests.

Uppermill Band May 7 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a CORNET PLAYER (position negotiable) and EEb /BBb BASS PLAYER. We are looking for players who demonstrate musicality, technical ability and are willing to share our hardworking ethos as part of TEAM UPPERMILL

Luton Brass Band May 5 • Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for a Euphonium & a Baritone player to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday 7:30pm-9:30pm under the leadership of David Edmonds.

