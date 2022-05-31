Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Shrewton Silver Band

Posted: 10-May-2022

Required:

We are a super-friendly band based near Stonehenge, with lots of potential, sitting at the top of the second section in our region. The band is looking for the right Musical Director, with proven experience to challenge and develop the band musically.



Contact:

If you would like an informal, confidential chat about the position or to apply for this vacancy, please forward a covering letter and your CV to

Closing Date for applications 31 May 2022.

We look forward to hearing from you