Shrewton Silver Band
Posted: 10-May-2022
Required:
We are a super-friendly band based near Stonehenge, with lots of potential, sitting at the top of the second section in our region. The band is looking for the right Musical Director, with proven experience to challenge and develop the band musically.
Contact:
If you would like an informal, confidential chat about the position or to apply for this vacancy, please forward a covering letter and your CV to
Closing Date for applications 31 May 2022.
We look forward to hearing from you