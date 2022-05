wantage silver band May 12 • Wantage Band (L&SC top section) continue their search for a Principal Cornet player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with our Professional MD Paul Holland.

wantage silver band May 12 • Wantage Band (L&SC top section) are looking for a Eb or Bb Bass player with top/first section experience! The band achieved THRID PLACE in their first year in the Grand Shield and are looking to build on this with their professional MD Paul Holland.

wantage silver band May 11 • Wantage Concert Brass, 2nd section finalists 2022, first section 2023, MD Neil Brownless. We are a friendly sociable bunch and are seeking TROMBONE, CORNET and FLUGEL. We rehearse in our own purpose-built band room on Tuesdays and Fridays 7:30 to 9:30.

