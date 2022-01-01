                 

wantage silver band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC top section) continue their search for a Principal Cornet player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with our Professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

wantage silver band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC top section) are looking for a Eb or Bb Bass player with top/first section experience! The band achieved THRID PLACE in their first year in the Grand Shield and are looking to build on this with their professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

wantage silver band

Posted: 11-May-2022

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass, 2nd section finalists 2022, first section 2023, MD Neil Brownless. We are a friendly sociable bunch and are seeking TROMBONE, CORNET and FLUGEL. We rehearse in our own purpose-built band room on Tuesdays and Fridays 7:30 to 9:30.

Contact:
For further information please contact or visit our website https:/­/­www.wantageband.org/

