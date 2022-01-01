Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:

TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain and into the Championship Section for 2023



Contact:

Contact the band secretary Gary Roylance via messenger or at

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:

PERCUSSIONIST (kit)- we have a space of a kit player to join our experienced percussion section. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary, Gary Roylance via messenger or at