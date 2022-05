Corby Silver Band May 14 • Corby Silver Band have vacancies for Solo cornet or Soprano cornet and a Bass player (Eb or Bb) to complete the band. Rehearsals, under the leadership of our new MD, Andy Mayell on Monday and Wednesday at 8pm at our own band club in Corby.

Mid-Rhondda Band May 13 • Mid Rhondda have vacancies for a Percussion Kit player and Tenor Trombone (position negotionable).. Excellent attendance at rehearsals on Thursdays at 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Tonypandy. . A trip to the Second Section Finals in September to look forward to.

Ashton under Lyne Band May 12 • TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain and into the Championship Section for 2023

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards