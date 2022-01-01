Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Syston Band

Posted: 15-May-2022

Required:

We are looking for Bb and Eb basses to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band, conducted by Colin Jones. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.



Contact:

For More Information or to join, please email or Contact Colin Jones on 07538916024

Syston Band

Posted: 15-May-2022

Required:

We are looking for Front Row Cornets to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band, conducted by Colin Jones. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.



Contact:

For More Information or to join, please email or

Contact Colin Jones on 07538916024

Syston Band

Posted: 24-Apr-2022

Required:

Syston Brass Band are looking for Bb and Eb basses to strengthen are lower section of the band. We a friendly 4th section band who practise Mondays 7.30 - 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.



Contact:

For more information or to join please email:



Or alternatively contact our MD Colin Jones on 07538916024