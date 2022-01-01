1 to 1 of 1
West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 17-May-2022
Required:
West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section and would welcome players of all ability's. We are based on the Somerset Coast at Watchet but we have players from Bridgwater, Taunton and Minehead so travelling could be shared.
Contact:
If you would like a chat please ring 07421761735 or make contact via email at . We practice in Watchet on a Friday night between 7.30 — 9.30 with learning band at 6.30. We will also be restarting our Wednesday practice soon.