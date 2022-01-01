Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 17-May-2022

Required:

West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section and would welcome players of all ability's. We are based on the Somerset Coast at Watchet but we have players from Bridgwater, Taunton and Minehead so travelling could be shared.



Contact:

If you would like a chat please ring 07421761735 or make contact via email at . We practice in Watchet on a Friday night between 7.30 — 9.30 with learning band at 6.30. We will also be restarting our Wednesday practice soon.