Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Kippax Band

Posted: 18-May-2022

Required:

Kippax Band require a Bb Bass player to complete the band We are a friendly 2nd section band situated in between Leeds and Castleford. We have a good mix on concerts and contests planned for the year . New Tubas on order and delivery expected next month.



Contact:

We rehearse in our own bandroom behind our social club at LS25 7AT on Monday and Thursday at 8.00pm — 9.45.

Apply to

Kippax Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:

Kippax band. Require 2 players to complete the team. Solo Cornet and Bb Bass . Based in between Leeds and Castleford we are a friendly 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts and contests for the year.



Contact:

Good facilities with own bandroom and social club on site. Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 8pm-9.45

Please contact