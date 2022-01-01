1 to 2 of 2
Kippax Band
Posted: 18-May-2022
Required:
Kippax Band require a Bb Bass player to complete the band We are a friendly 2nd section band situated in between Leeds and Castleford. We have a good mix on concerts and contests planned for the year . New Tubas on order and delivery expected next month.
Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom behind our social club at LS25 7AT on Monday and Thursday at 8.00pm — 9.45.
Apply to
Kippax Band
Posted: 29-Apr-2022
Required:
Kippax band. Require 2 players to complete the team. Solo Cornet and Bb Bass . Based in between Leeds and Castleford we are a friendly 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts and contests for the year.
Contact:
Good facilities with own bandroom and social club on site. Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 8pm-9.45
Please contact