                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Kippax Band

Posted: 18-May-2022

Required:
Kippax Band require a Bb Bass player to complete the band We are a friendly 2nd section band situated in between Leeds and Castleford. We have a good mix on concerts and contests planned for the year . New Tubas on order and delivery expected next month.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom behind our social club at LS25 7AT on Monday and Thursday at 8.00pm — 9.45.
Apply to

  Map to bandroom   Kippax Band

Kippax Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:
Kippax band. Require 2 players to complete the team. Solo Cornet and Bb Bass . Based in between Leeds and Castleford we are a friendly 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts and contests for the year.

Contact:
Good facilities with own bandroom and social club on site. Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 8pm-9.45
Please contact

  Map to bandroom   Kippax Band
view all events »

What's on

Perth Festival of the Arts - The Brewin Dolphin Gala Opening Concert

Thursday 19 May • Perth Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Reverie: The Life and Loves of Claude Debussy

Friday 20 May • Perth Theatre, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Perthshire Brass at Perth Festival of the Arts

Saturday 21 May • St Paul's Church Plaza, St Paul's Square PH1 5PA

Black Dyke Band - 2nd Rossendale Scouts, Rossendale Male Voice Choir

Saturday 21 May • The Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, M2 3WS

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Concert

Saturday 21 May • St Austin's Theatre, Wakefield, Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 3QN United Kingdom WF1 3QN

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

City of Hull Band

May 19 • We are seeking to appoint a first class principal cornet and also add another Bb cornet to our experienced team ( position negotiable).. Rehearsing Sunday and Wednesday evenings in our own band room by the Humber Bridge.

Kippax Band

May 18 • Kippax Band require a Bb Bass player to complete the band . We are a friendly 2nd section band situated in between Leeds and Castleford. We have a good mix on concerts and contests planned for the year . New Tubas on order and delivery expected next month.

Epping Forest Band

May 18 • Following relocation and changes in personal circumstances, Epping Forest Band are seeking Front and Back Row Cornets (position negotiable); Tenor Horn; Eb Bass and Percussion (Kit) to join ahead of our upcoming summer engagements. â€¨

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top