North Skelton Band May 19 • 1st Section Band based near Middlesbrough.. We are currently looking to recruit players for the following positions in the band:. Cornet (position negotiable),. Baritone or Euphonium, and . Solo Trombone

Bollington Brass Band May 19 • Are you a front row cornet player or a percussion kit player available to complete our band line up. We are a First section NW band rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm in Bollington. (Nr Macclesfield/Stockport and Less than 18 miles from Manchester city centre).

wantage silver band May 19 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are looking for a baritone player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with our Professional MD Paul Holland.

