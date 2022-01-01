                 

Freckleton Band

Posted: 24-May-2022

Required:
Freckleton Band invite expressions of interest for the position of Musical Director. This aspirational 1st section band is looking to appoint a talented, enthusiastic and forward-thinking individual to lead the band on to the next level of performance.

Contact:
For further information and/or an informal discussion, please contact the band chairperson Kath Threlfall at or call 07505 357903.

All enquiries will be treated in the strictest confidence.

