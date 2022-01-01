                 

Derwent Brass

Posted: 25-May-2022

Required:
PRINCIPAL EEb TUBA. Derwent Brass (Championship Section, Midlands) are seeking a Principal EEb Tuba - could it be you? We rehearse from our own facilitiy with a fully attended rehearsal just once a week - Thurs 20:00 - 22:00 (increased prior contests).

Contact:
Derwent is a professional, well-managed band with a reptuation for innovation & delivering quality concerts. We are looking for a Principal EEb Tuba to complete & lead the section. Apply in confidence to | www.derwentbrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Derwent Brass
