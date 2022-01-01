Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Derwent Brass

Posted: 25-May-2022

Required:

PRINCIPAL EEb TUBA. Derwent Brass (Championship Section, Midlands) are seeking a Principal EEb Tuba - could it be you? We rehearse from our own facilitiy with a fully attended rehearsal just once a week - Thurs 20:00 - 22:00 (increased prior contests).



Contact:

Derwent is a professional, well-managed band with a reptuation for innovation & delivering quality concerts. We are looking for a Principal EEb Tuba to complete & lead the section. Apply in confidence to | www.derwentbrass.co.uk