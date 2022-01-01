Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2022

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band based in Wakefield currently have vacancies for Cornet, Trombone and Bass. We're Yorkshire 3rd section winners in 2022 with a trip to National finals in Cheltenham planned and would love to hear from interested players.



Contact:

Lofthouse Brass Band is based at Outwood WMC — WF1 2NS, with rehearsal on Saturday 10:00 and Thursday 19:30. Please contact us via mail or call 07876 800929 for further details.

*Brass Roots Training Band is also recruiting*