Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band
Posted: 26-May-2022
Required:
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band based in Wakefield currently have vacancies for Cornet, Trombone and Bass. We're Yorkshire 3rd section winners in 2022 with a trip to National finals in Cheltenham planned and would love to hear from interested players.
Contact:
Lofthouse Brass Band is based at Outwood WMC — WF1 2NS, with rehearsal on Saturday 10:00 and Thursday 19:30. Please contact us via mail or call 07876 800929 for further details.
*Brass Roots Training Band is also recruiting*