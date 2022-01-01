1 to 3 of 3
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 26-May-2022
Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks 3rd cornet and 2nd baritone players. Others always welcome!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.Map to bandroom Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 26-May-2022
Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks capable percussionists, both kit and tuned. Other players also welcome!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.Map to bandroom Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 26-May-2022
Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player. Other players also welcome!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.