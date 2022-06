Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Golborne Brass

Posted: 7-Jun-2022

Required:

Golborne Brass based in the North West are looking for cornets and basses to join our vibrant, friendly and ambitious team! All positions welcome, though we especially need front row players. Basses, either Eb or Bb. Come and join the fun!



Contact:

Please apply in confidence by contacting our band manager Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136, or band chairman Pete Jackson on 07535 454268.