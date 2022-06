Abertillery Town Band June 8 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd baritone, Eb or Bb bass and percussion-kit & tuned. The band rehearses on a Wednesday evening 7.30pm to 9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are always looking forward to new events and repertoire.

Deepcar Brass Band June 7 • FLUGEL player required (maybe a cornet player with Flugel aspirations) and also a solo or 1st tenor horn to join our 4th section band. Rehearsals Monday & Friday evenings. Consider part time if required. Good lnstruments available if required.

Golborne Brass June 7 • Golborne Brass based in the North West are looking for cornets and basses to join our vibrant, friendly and ambitious team! All positions welcome, though we especially need front row players. Basses, either Eb or Bb. Come and join the fun!

