The Wigston Band
Posted: 8-Jun-2022
Required:
We are looking to welcome an enthusiastic and experienced Musical Director to help advance our senior band and to engage with the progression of junior players through the organisation. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday in South Wigston, Leics
Contact:
For an informal, confidential chat about this post then please contact our chairman, Peter Harding: 07341263376
Or, send letters of application and CVs in confidence to:
Closing date for applications: Thursday 30th June