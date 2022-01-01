Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

The Wigston Band

Posted: 8-Jun-2022

Required:

We are looking to welcome an enthusiastic and experienced Musical Director to help advance our senior band and to engage with the progression of junior players through the organisation. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday in South Wigston, Leics



Contact:

For an informal, confidential chat about this post then please contact our chairman, Peter Harding: 07341263376

Or, send letters of application and CVs in confidence to:

Closing date for applications: Thursday 30th June