The Wigston Band

Posted: 8-Jun-2022

Required:
We are looking to welcome an enthusiastic and experienced Musical Director to help advance our senior band and to engage with the progression of junior players through the organisation. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday in South Wigston, Leics

Contact:
For an informal, confidential chat about this post then please contact our chairman, Peter Harding: 07341263376
Or, send letters of application and CVs in confidence to:
Closing date for applications: Thursday 30th June

  Map to bandroom   The Wigston Band
What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 10 June • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 10 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 9 • We are looking for a Percussionist to join us.. Ideally can cover both Kit and Tuned.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom(so no setting up every week). Good mix of concerts and contests planned.

Lindley Band

June 9 • SOLO BARITONE required to join our friendly team in our own bandroom situated 1 mile from from M62 Jcn 24. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights, 8.00 to 10.00pm. Pub night is Wednesday.. Our inspirational MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

Littleport Brass Band

June 9 • Following the exciting appointment of our highly experienced new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have a vacancy for cornets (position negotiable). We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.

Pro Cards

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

