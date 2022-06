Chinnor Silver June 9 • We are looking for a Percussionist to join us.. Ideally can cover both Kit and Tuned.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom(so no setting up every week). Good mix of concerts and contests planned.

Lindley Band June 9 • SOLO BARITONE required to join our friendly team in our own bandroom situated 1 mile from from M62 Jcn 24. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights, 8.00 to 10.00pm. Pub night is Wednesday.. Our inspirational MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

Littleport Brass Band June 9 • Following the exciting appointment of our highly experienced new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have a vacancy for cornets (position negotiable). We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.

