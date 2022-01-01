1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 9-Jun-2022
Required:
We are looking for a Percussionist to join us. Ideally can cover both Kit and Tuned. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom(so no setting up every week) Good mix of concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or drop him a line on email
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 17-May-2022
Required:
We are looking for CORNET AND PERCUSSION players to help us through the summer season and beyond. Cornet position is negotiable and the Percussionist kit and or tuned. Realistic but interesting summer season and contests planned for later in the year.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email