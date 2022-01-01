                 

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 12-Jun-2022

Required:
Fancy a new challenge? Front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a Kit percussionist required to complete our band line up. We are a First section NW band rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm in Bollington. (Nr Macclesfield/Stockport)

Contact:
Contact the band through , www.bollingtonbrass.com or Facebook DM.

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass Band

