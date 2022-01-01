1 to 2 of 2
Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band
Posted: 13-Jun-2022
Required:
Our Principal Cornet has moved to a Championship Band, we now have a vacancy, especially open to progressing youth players who'd like the opportunity to play Principal Cornet & develop alongside an experienced team in a good 2nd section N. west band.
Contact:
Auditioning throughout July, rehearsal nights are Monday & Thursday. Wells St. Haslingden BB4 5LS
please apply in confidence to Phil Smith 07787686226 or Joshua Hughes 07845252122.
Posted: 26-May-2022
Required:
After our recent 1st place win at Buxton Contest , we are looking to complete the band with a Principal & front row Cornet player along with Bb & Eb Bass. We rehearse in our own band room on Wells street, Haslingden BB4 5LS every Monday & Thursday 8pm.
Contact:
Please contact our FB page for more info or call our MD Joshua Hughes 07845252122 or Band Manager Phil Smith 07787686226