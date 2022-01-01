Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band

Posted: 13-Jun-2022

Required:

Our Principal Cornet has moved to a Championship Band, we now have a vacancy, especially open to progressing youth players who'd like the opportunity to play Principal Cornet & develop alongside an experienced team in a good 2nd section N. west band.



Contact:

Auditioning throughout July, rehearsal nights are Monday & Thursday. Wells St. Haslingden BB4 5LS

please apply in confidence to Phil Smith 07787686226 or Joshua Hughes 07845252122.

Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2022

Required:

After our recent 1st place win at Buxton Contest , we are looking to complete the band with a Principal & front row Cornet player along with Bb & Eb Bass. We rehearse in our own band room on Wells street, Haslingden BB4 5LS every Monday & Thursday 8pm.



Contact:

Please contact our FB page for more info or call our MD Joshua Hughes 07845252122 or Band Manager Phil Smith 07787686226