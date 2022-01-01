Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Market Rasen Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2022

Required:

We have vacancies in all sections of the band. Euphonium, Cornets, Horns, Trombones and Basses are all welcome. Come and try us out, even if you can bang a drum, rehearsal nights are Sundays and Wednesdays in our own bandroom with parking close by.



Contact:

Mick on 01673842733, 07484677243 or leave a message. Other information can be found on https:/­­­/­­­www. marketrasenband.co.uk

Market Rasen Band

Posted: 7-Jun-2022

Required:

We have a vacancy for a Musical Director . We also have vacancies in all sections of the band. We are currently a 2nd Section Band in the Midlands Area with our own band room in the centre of Market Rasen at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds.



Contact:

Contact:

Mick on 01673842733, 07484677243 or leave a message. Other information can be found on https:/­­/­­www. marketrasenband.co.uk