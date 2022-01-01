1 to 2 of 2
Market Rasen Band
Posted: 15-Jun-2022
Required:
We have vacancies in all sections of the band. Euphonium, Cornets, Horns, Trombones and Basses are all welcome. Come and try us out, even if you can bang a drum, rehearsal nights are Sundays and Wednesdays in our own bandroom with parking close by.
Contact:
Mick on 01673842733, 07484677243 or leave a message. Other information can be found on https://www. marketrasenband.co.uk
Market Rasen Band
Posted: 7-Jun-2022
Required:
We have a vacancy for a Musical Director . We also have vacancies in all sections of the band. We are currently a 2nd Section Band in the Midlands Area with our own band room in the centre of Market Rasen at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds.
Contact:
Contact:
Mick on 01673842733, 07484677243 or leave a message. Other information can be found on https://www. marketrasenband.co.uk