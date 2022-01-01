Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 16-Jun-2022

Required:

Lofthouse Brass Roots Band Vacancies. Calling all developing players! Are you interested in joining the brass band community but not quite there yet? We welcome players of all age & ability across any instrument to join our training band.



Contact:

Please contact us on or call 07876 800929 for further details. Let us know if you need instruments. Brass Roots rehearse on Saturdays from 9am to 10am at Outwood WMC Ledger Lane Wakefield WF12NS.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 16-Jun-2022

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting Trombone and Bass positions. We have a busy summer schedule, trip to the nationals in cheltenham sept and 2nd section banding to look forward to next year. If interested we'd love to hear from you!



Contact:

Please contact us on or call 07876 800929 for further information or just drop in to Outwood WMC Ledger Lane Wakefield WF12NS and have a blow at rehearsal — Thur 7.30-9.30 & Sat 10.00-12:00. We have a great bandroom (+bar!)

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2022

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band based in Wakefield currently have vacancies for Cornet, Trombone and Bass. We're Yorkshire 3rd section winners in 2022 with a trip to National finals in Cheltenham planned and would love to hear from interested players.



Contact:

Lofthouse Brass Band is based at Outwood WMC — WF1 2NS, with rehearsal on Saturday 10:00 and Thursday 19:30. Please contact us via mail or call 07876 800929 for further details.

*Brass Roots Training Band is also recruiting*