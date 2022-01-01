                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 16-Jun-2022

Required:
Lofthouse Brass Roots Band Vacancies. Calling all developing players! Are you interested in joining the brass band community but not quite there yet? We welcome players of all age & ability across any instrument to join our training band.

Contact:
Please contact us on or call 07876 800929 for further details. Let us know if you need instruments. Brass Roots rehearse on Saturdays from 9am to 10am at Outwood WMC Ledger Lane Wakefield WF12NS.

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 16-Jun-2022

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting Trombone and Bass positions. We have a busy summer schedule, trip to the nationals in cheltenham sept and 2nd section banding to look forward to next year. If interested we'd love to hear from you!

Contact:
Please contact us on or call 07876 800929 for further information or just drop in to Outwood WMC Ledger Lane Wakefield WF12NS and have a blow at rehearsal — Thur 7.30-9.30 & Sat 10.00-12:00. We have a great bandroom (+bar!)

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2022

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band based in Wakefield currently have vacancies for Cornet, Trombone and Bass. We're Yorkshire 3rd section winners in 2022 with a trip to National finals in Cheltenham planned and would love to hear from interested players.

Contact:
Lofthouse Brass Band is based at Outwood WMC — WF1 2NS, with rehearsal on Saturday 10:00 and Thursday 19:30. Please contact us via mail or call 07876 800929 for further details.
*Brass Roots Training Band is also recruiting*

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Boarshurst Silver Band - City of Bradford Band

Sunday 19 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 16 • we are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join us hopefully able to cover kit and tuned. we rehearse on a wednesday in our own bandroom (no setting up every rehearsal). Good mix of concerts and contests planned.

Linthwaite Band

June 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

June 16 • Lofthouse Brass Roots Band Vacancies. Calling all developing players! Are you interested in joining the brass band community but not quite there yet? We welcome players of all age & ability across any instrument to join our training band.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top