Linthwaite Band

Posted: 16-Jun-2022

Required:

We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .



Contact:

We rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights 8pm — 10pm. For more information please get in touch via our website www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or by calling our MD Matt Pilcher, on 07794563446