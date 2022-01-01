                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Jun-2022

Required:
we are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join us hopefully able to cover kit and tuned we rehearse on a wednesday in our own bandroom (no setting up every rehearsal) Good mix of concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

