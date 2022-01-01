1 to 2 of 2
City of Bristol Brass Band
Posted: 20-Jun-2022
Required:
A first class PERCUSSIONIST (tuned & timpani) is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a thriving friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.
Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, BS2 9RS
Visit www.cobbb.co.uk
Email
Or visit any of our social network sites
City of Bristol Brass Band
Posted: 20-Jun-2022
Required:
A first class TENOR HORN is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a thriving friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests. Short term cover - now to December.
Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, BS2 9RS
Visit www.cobbb.co.uk
Email
Or visit any of our social network sites