Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 20-Jun-2022

Required:

A first class PERCUSSIONIST (tuned & timpani) is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a thriving friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Friday evenings 7.45 to 9.45

Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, BS2 9RS

Visit www.cobbb.co.uk

Email

Or visit any of our social network sites

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 20-Jun-2022

Required:

A first class TENOR HORN is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a thriving friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests. Short term cover - now to December.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Friday evenings 7.45 to 9.45

Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, BS2 9RS

Visit www.cobbb.co.uk

Email

Or visit any of our social network sites