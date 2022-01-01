Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Newstead Brass

Posted: 20-Jun-2022

Required:

Newstead Brass, Midlands championship section, seek two committed & enthusiastic front row cornet players plus EEb bass for our friendly & supportive band under the baton of brass band legend Jim Davies.



Contact:

Well attended twice weekly rehearsals in our well appointed band room in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28 and adjacent to nice pub for post rehearsal chats.

Please contact our chair Carrie: 07803 623113 or Secretary Mike: 07914 529936. Thank you

