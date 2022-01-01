                 

Mereside Brass

Posted: 22-Jun-2022

Required:
Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Contact:
We rehearse Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath Northwich CW9 7JL, at 8pm and would welcome players in all sections at our rehearsals
For more information email or visit our website www.meresidebrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass
