Blidworth Welfare Band

Posted: 24-Jun-2022

Required:
The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursdays at our band room not far from J27 of the M1. If interested, or for further information please contact Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 079438394272. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Blidworth Welfare Band
