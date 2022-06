Hitchin Band June 29 • 3RD CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a 3rd cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Hitchin Band June 29 • SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a front row cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Aldbourne Band June 29 • Flugel Vacancy with the West of England Champions!. Contact us for more information!. . 2022 British Open and National Finals Qualifier. 2022 West of England Champions

