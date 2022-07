Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Mid-Rhondda Band

Posted: 4-Jul-2022

Required:

Vacancies exist for Percussionists - kit and tuned and Tenor trombone- position negotiable. Rehearsal at 7.30pm on Thursday at the Band hall Dunraven St. Tonypandy Second section finalists at National Finals September 22



Contact:

Apply to Alan Gibbs Tel : 07596956117 or email