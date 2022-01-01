                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Enderby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:
We are looking for a cornet player (position negotiable). We have a variety of concerts/contests scheduled to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We use social events to create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.

Contact:
We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.
Interested?
Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band

Enderby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:
We are looking for a soprano cornet player! We have a wide variety of concerts/contests planned to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We also like to socialise as it helps create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.

Contact:
We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.
Interested?
Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band

Enderby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:
We are looking for a solo horn player! We have a wide variety of concerts/contests planned to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We also like to socialise as it helps create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.

Contact:
We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.
Interested?
Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band
view all events »

What's on

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • FLUGEL. Due to work commitments, Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Flugel to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Enderby Band

July 5 • We are looking for a cornet player (position negotiable). We have a variety of concerts/contests scheduled to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We use social events to create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top