Crofton Silver Band July 7 • SOPRANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Newmount Brass July 6 • Newmount Brass has a vacancy for a Music Director . . We are a very friendly, non-contesting brass band. Looking for a Musical Director to join in September 2022.. . Rehearsals are at Newmount Methodist Church, Littleover, Derby, DE23 1PS on Wednesday 7.30pm

Crofton Silver Band July 6 • Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for an Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

