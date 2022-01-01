                 

Positions Vacant

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 12-Jul-2022

Required:
We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to or to Martin Bland (band manager) 07472611990.
If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.

  Map to bandroom   Barnsley Brass

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 18-Jun-2022

Required:
We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Eb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to or to Martin Bland (band manager) 07472611990.
If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.

  Map to bandroom   Barnsley Brass
What's on

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Metropole Cultural & Conference Centre, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies

Crofton Silver Band

July 11 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Watford Band

July 10 • Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.

Pro Cards

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

