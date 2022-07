Harlow Brass Band July 14 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Chinnor Silver July 14 • We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward,. rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.. Good but realistic diary of bookings

Barnsley Brass July 12 • We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

