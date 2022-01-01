                 

Positions Vacant

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 16-Jul-2022

Required:
After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and a successful Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our team. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Contact:
We are a young, enthusiastic band with our own band room (with bar!). All players are provided with a band instrument. All applications treated in strictest confidence. Please contact Linda Finan 07868 721269 or email .

  Map to bandroom
