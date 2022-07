Stretford Band July 27 • Cornets required - positions negotiable.. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Stretford Band July 27 • B-flat Bass player needed due to the regrettable retirement of one of our longest serving members.. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

East London Brass July 27 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, needs a new principal cornet. The person must be not only an excellent player, but able to lead the cornet section and be committed to the core values of the band: teamwork and enjoyment.

