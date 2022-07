Milton Keynes Brass July 28 • Applications are invited for a PRINCIPAL EEb BASS player for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required before contests.

Stretford Band July 27 • Cornets required - positions negotiable.. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Stretford Band July 27 • B-flat Bass player needed due to the regrettable retirement of one of our longest serving members.. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

