London Metropolitan Brass

Posted: 3-Aug-2022

Required:

London Metropolitan Brass are looking for a new MD for our Community Band. We rehearse on Wednesday, 7:45-9:45pm at CUFOS, behind Alexandra Palace, N10 2QE. We play a mixture of community and charity events, the usual Christmas fayre and formal concerts.



Contact:

If you would like to apply or request more information, please contact our Band Manager, Craig Boulton either on 07588866800 or . The deadline for applications is 9pm on Sunday 28th August.