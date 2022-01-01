1 to 1 of 1
London Metropolitan Brass
Posted: 3-Aug-2022
Required:
London Metropolitan Brass are looking for a new MD for our Community Band. We rehearse on Wednesday, 7:45-9:45pm at CUFOS, behind Alexandra Palace, N10 2QE. We play a mixture of community and charity events, the usual Christmas fayre and formal concerts.
Contact:
If you would like to apply or request more information, please contact our Band Manager, Craig Boulton either on 07588866800 or . The deadline for applications is 9pm on Sunday 28th August.