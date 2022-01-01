Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 7-Aug-2022

Required:

Second Cornet - our current position holder is returning to her studies on the South Coast!



Contact:

To find out further details about the positions, please contact Adele on 07936 624212. Additional information about the band can be found on www.rushdentownband.com



Required:

Solo Trombone - due to an exciting opportunity for the current position holder, the band is looking for a new solo trombone player.



Contact:

To find out further details about the position, please contact Adele on 07936 624212. Details about the band can be found on www.rushdentownband.com

