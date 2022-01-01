1 to 2 of 2
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 7-Aug-2022
Required:
Second Cornet - our current position holder is returning to her studies on the South Coast!
Contact:
To find out further details about the positions, please contact Adele on 07936 624212. Additional information about the band can be found on www.rushdentownband.com
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 7-Aug-2022
Required:
Solo Trombone - due to an exciting opportunity for the current position holder, the band is looking for a new solo trombone player.
Contact:
To find out further details about the position, please contact Adele on 07936 624212. Details about the band can be found on www.rushdentownband.com